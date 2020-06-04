Broadcast Archive

Government to decide about opening borders with Germany, Austria and Hungary

Ruth Fraňková
04-06-2020
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has called a special session of the cabinet for Friday morning. The government is due to decide about lifting of all restrictions on border traffic with Germany, Austria and Hungary. The Czech Republic’s border with Slovakia was fully opened on Thursday.

The Czech Prime Minister made the announcement during his visit to Karlovy Vary on Thursday. He didn’t rule out that the border restrictions could be lifted as early as Friday midnight.

