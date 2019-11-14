Government to debate proposal to increase age ceiling for IVF

The Czech government is to debate a proposed amendment to the law which would increase the age at which women can undergo artificial fertilization covered by health insurance.
The ceiling which is presently 39 years could thus be increased to 40 years of age. The proposal, put forward by the Health Ministry, reflects the trend of women having children later in life.
Doctors agree with the proposal, saying that while they would not raise the set limit further, at the age of 39 to forty a woman is still capable of carrying a child without too great a risk.
