Government to ask lower house to extend state of emergency

The government will ask the Czech lower house to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 25, Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček told journalists on Friday.

He said the move had received unanimous approval from cabinet ministers. The Health Ministry will present the Chamber of Deputies with a document justifying the move on Friday, Mr. Hamáček said.

The opposition has criticized plans for an extension and ANO, the leading party in the ruling coalition, was originally also against the idea.

The government initially imposed a 30-day state of emergency on March 13 in view of the coronavirus situation. MPs later voted to extend it to the end of April.