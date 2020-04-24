Government speeds up plan for re-opening shops and other venues

The Czech government has announced that they will be speeding up the five-step plan to re-open shops and restaurants. According to the revised plan, most venues able to open from Monday, April 27, two weeks earlier than previously announced.

Previously, only shops under 200 square meters were to reopen from April 27. The new plan allows even larger shops of up to 2,500 square meters to open as soon as Monday, provided they have their own entrance.

Fitness centres and outdoor areas of zoos will also be allowed to open on Monday, April 27.