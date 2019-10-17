Broadcast Archive

Government report: 230,830 people homeless in Czechia

Ruth Fraňková
17-10-2019
There are around 230,830 homeless people living in the Czech Republic, according to a census carried out in the spring by the research Institute for Labour and Social Affairs and published on Thursday.

The majority of the homeless are men and about 2,600 people of the total number are people under the age of 18, the report says.

Most of the homeless concentrate in large cities and towns. About 3,250 of them live in the Czech capital.

 
