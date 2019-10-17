Government report: 230,830 people homeless in Czechia

There are around 230,830 homeless people living in the Czech Republic, according to a census carried out in the spring by the research Institute for Labour and Social Affairs and published on Thursday.
The majority of the homeless are men and about 2,600 people of the total number are people under the age of 18, the report says.
Most of the homeless concentrate in large cities and towns. About 3,250 of them live in the Czech capital.
Beijing ends agreement with Prague – but can spat harm Czech capital?
Czechs observe day of mourning for pop idol Karel Gott
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Thousands pay tribute to deceased national pop icon Karel Gott
In memoriam: Karel Gott, the ‘Bohemian nightingale’