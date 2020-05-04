Government puts a freeze on electronic cash register system

The government has voted to suspend the electronic cash register system, which obliges entrepreneurs to report their earnings electronically, until the end of this year in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The latest phase in the staged rollout of the electronic cash register system, pertaining to trades people and doctors, had been due to enter force at the start of May.

Instead entrepreneurs in all professions will be relieved from having to report their earnings. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said the government was not resigning on the divisive system, but wanted to give entrepreneurs time to restart their businesses without any additional duties.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš introduced the EET in 2016, when he was serving as finance minister, to counter the grey economy and tax fraud.