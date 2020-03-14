Government: Public transport to keep on running in country

Intrastate and public transport will continue to run in the Czech Republic, despite wide ranging measures in other aspects of Czech public life announced this week as part of the state emergency established with the aim of curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Saturday that public transport is necessary in order to get people to work. While he said that it could be limited to some way in the future if the situation demanded it, Mr Babiš said that it will never be shut down completely.

The prime minister went on to say that the government will not be shutting off any parts of the country and that if the need for quarantining arises it will be countrywide.

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said that the situation is developing dynamically and that this is why all of the preventative measures are being enacted in order to slow down the epidemic as much as possible.