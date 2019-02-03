Government preparing tax reform

The government is preparing more significant income tax cuts than previously planned to make up for the fact that the planned abolition of the so-called “super-gross” tax wage has been postponed until 2021.
Under a tax reform bill being drafted by the Finance Ministry the income tax Czechs pay could drop from the present 20 to under 19 percent. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova told Czech Television she wanted to link the proposed tax changes with changes to the health insurance system.
On the other hand, the prime minister has stressed the need to cut expenditures in public administration and has requested ministers from his own party to outline their cost-saving plans.
Bill legalising gay marriage to be debated this week
The Czechoslovak-Polish War of January 1919 – a brief clash with lasting consequences
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Low on vacation time, Americans want the highlights when they visit Czechia, says marketer Jiří Dužár
Zdeněk Toman: Intelligence chief and black market kingpin instrumental in saving thousands of Jewish refugees