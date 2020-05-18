Government planning to ease border travel restrictions next week

The government is planning to ease restrictions on the country’s borders as of May 26, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček tweeted following Monday’s cabinet session. Mr. Hamáček said that as of that date it would be possible to enter or leave the country via a larger number of crossing points and controls would be conducted on a random basis. Details of the arrangement are to be settled and released next week.

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula, who has led the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic, said on Monday he would support the lifting of border restrictions with Austria and Slovakia in the near future. He said easing travel to Germany and Poland was problematic since both countries’ border regions still present a risk of importing the spread of coronavirus to the Czech Republic.