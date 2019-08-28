Government ministers attending bilateral talks in Warsaw

The Czech and Polish governments are holding a joint session in Warsaw on Wednesday. The talks are centred around EU topics and climate protection, but will also include more focused discussions between the two states’ individual ministers.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his flight, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš described Poland as one of the Czech Republic’s most important partners, with whom his country has above standard relations. He said that he would propose that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and representatives from Western Balkan states are invited to the September summit of the Visegrad Four.

While in Warsaw, Czech Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar is expected to sign an agreement on military aviation cooperation with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak.