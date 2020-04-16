Government may ease travel restrictions to a number of “safe” destinations

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula says the government will decide in the coming weeks whether to ease the restrictions on travel allowing Czechs to holiday abroad in a small number of countries that are perceived as “safe” destinations.

Prymula said the government was under considerable pressure to open at least a few holiday “channels” out of the country.

The country’s leading epidemiologist said Slovakia and Croatia were being considered as possibilities, adding that this would necessitate an agreement with the respective countries which would have to open their borders to Czech holiday makers.

The situation should become more clear in mid-June, Prymula said.