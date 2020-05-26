Government loosens travel restrictions

The government has further loosened restrictions on travel. As of Tuesday all border crossings with Austria and Germany will open, with only random checks.

International airports in Brno, Ostrava, Karlovy Vary, Pardubice and Prague-Kbely will renew flights within Schengen.

From Wednesday, Czechs and Slovaks will be able to travel from one country to the other without the need to produce negative tests for COVID-19 and without having to undergo a quarantine, if they return to their country within 48 hours.

Citizens of EU member states and citizens from third countries with long-term residence in the EU will be able to enter the Czech Republic for a period of 72 hours for “substantiated” reasons such as business trips or visits to close family.

They will need to produce a negative COVID 19 test and say where they are planning to stay during their time in the country.