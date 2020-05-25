Government loosens travel restrictions

The government on Monday agreed to further loosen restrictions on travel.

From Wednesday, Czechs and Slovaks will be able to travel from one country to the other without the need to produce negative tests for COVID-19 and without having to undergo a quarantine if they return to their country within 48 hours.

As of Tuesday all road and rail crossings on the borders with Austria and Germany will open, with only random checks.

International airports in Brno, Ostrava, Karlovy Vary, Pardubice and Prague-Kbely will renew flights within Schengen.