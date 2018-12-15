Government likely to reject proposal on growing, possessing marihuana

The government is likely to reject a proposal from a group of MPs from six parties to further legalise marihuana, the Czech news agency ČTK reports, citing the draft agenda of Monday’s cabinet meeting.

The debate in part is about making medical marihuana more readily available. The opposition Pirate Party is leading the initiative to change current legislation on growing, processing and possessing cannabis for one’s own needs.

Currently, adults are allowed to grow up to five marihuana plants at home for their own consumption. Under the proposal, adults could also have up to 1.25 kilograms of marihuana at home and up to 30 grams on their person.

It would also be legal for adults to give – but not sell – 30 grams outside of their home to another adult. The government argues it would be absurd to legalise the free transfer of marihuana but criminalise any offer to procure or sell it.

According to ČTK, the Ministry of Justice has recommended that the government take a neutral stance on the draft while the interior and health ministries, and the government office, gave negative opinions on it.