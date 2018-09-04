Government investment to increase places for medical students

Ian Willoughby
04-09-2018
The Czech government has earmarked CZK 6.8 billion to try to ensure the country does not lack doctors in the future. That figure should ensure that the intake of medicine students at the country’s teaching hospitals increases by 15 percent.

A third of all doctors in the Czech Republic will be over the age of 60 by 2020 and the current number of medicine graduates is insufficient to replace the medics who will be retiring in the coming years.

