Government increases transport infrastructure spending for 2018

The Czech government has increased the budget for transport infrastructure next year to CZK 86.3 billion, its press office said on Wednesday morning. The amount to be spent on construction and renovation of the country’s road and rail networks will be CZK 14 billion higher than in 2018.

Cabinet members have also given the green light to Strategic Framework 2030, a plan whose objective is described as to improve the quality of life of all inhabitants of the Czech Republic while respecting natural limits.