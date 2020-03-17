Broadcast Archive

Government-imposed restrictions to cost 2 billion crowns a day

Daniela Lazarová
17-03-2020
The restrictions introduced by the government to fight the coronavirus epidemic will result in losses estimated at around two billion crowns a day, the ctk news agency reports, citing economic experts.

The hardest hit will be retailers, with the exception of food stores, aviation and transport companies, restaurants and accommodation providers.

Economists say there is no immediate threat of big lay-offs, and the Czech Republic further has the advantage of having the lowest unemployment rate in the EU.

 
 
 
 
 
 
