Government-imposed restrictions to cost 2 billion crowns a day

The restrictions introduced by the government to fight the coronavirus epidemic will result in losses estimated at around two billion crowns a day, the ctk news agency reports, citing economic experts.
The hardest hit will be retailers, with the exception of food stores, aviation and transport companies, restaurants and accommodation providers.
Economists say there is no immediate threat of big lay-offs, and the Czech Republic further has the advantage of having the lowest unemployment rate in the EU.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic