Government identifies “safe” destinations for holiday travel

Czechs will be able to travel to the majority of European states after June 15 without having to produce a negative COVID 19 test upon their return.

The government on Monday unveiled a list of “safe” versus “high-risk” destinations eagerly awaited by travel agencies and holiday makers.

The vast majority of European countries fall into the “safe” destinations category; Italy, Spain or France are considered “medium-risk”, while the UK and Sweden are listed “high-risk” meaning that people who travel there will need to produce a negative COVID 19 test or undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their return.

Foreign visitors from medium and high-risk countries will need to produce a COVID negative test in order to be granted entry to the Czech Republic.