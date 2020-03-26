Government hardens quarantine measures - maximum of two can be outside together

The government has passed a new measure in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Namely, that only two people can be out together at once.
While the order came into effect on Tuesday as part of the extension of the quarantine period until April. However, it only came to the awareness of the general public and media after the government informed of the new measure in a press release on Wednesday.
Those excluded from the measure are members of the same household, funeral attendees, or those working and conducting business activities.
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread
Czech government closes borders against coronavirus