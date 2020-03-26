Government hardens quarantine measures - maximum of two can be outside together

The government has passed a new measure in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Namely, that only two people can be out together at once.

While the order came into effect on Tuesday as part of the extension of the quarantine period until April. However, it only came to the awareness of the general public and media after the government informed of the new measure in a press release on Wednesday.

Those excluded from the measure are members of the same household, funeral attendees, or those working and conducting business activities.