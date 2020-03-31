Government finalizing economic aid package

The Czech government is expected to finalize the details of an emergency aid package for entrepreneurs and employers to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

These include a six month moratorium on mortgage and other loan repayments and the sum of CZ 15,000 a month for all who were forced to close their businesses within the restrictions imposed by the government.

The kurzarbeit system, approved by the government earlier to try to prevent massive lay-offs, should be launched on April 1st.

The Czech government on Monday extended the restrictions on movement and business taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus until April 11.

The conditions remain the same –people should stay at home as much as possible with the exception of trips to work, necessary visits of family and loved ones and purchases of food, vital supplies, fuel and medicine.

The restrictions on shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, galleries, sports facilities and other institutions will also remain in place until April 11.