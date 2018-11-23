Government faces no-confidence vote on Friday

The coalition government of Prime Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš faces a no-confidence vote on Friday. It was initiated by the opposition following allegations that Andrej Babiš’s son was deliberately kept abroad to avoid being questioned about his father’s charges of wrongly acquiring EU subsidies.

Mr. Babiš insists that his son went to Crimea on his own will and asserts that he is mentally ill. He said earlier this week that there was no reason for the no-confidence vote, which his minority cabinet is likely to survive.

In total only 92 MPs have said they will not back the government while 101 votes are needed for the move to pass. The junior coalition party, the Social Democrats, announced they would allow the government to survive the motion of no-confidence by abstaining from the vote.