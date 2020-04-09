Government extends state of emergency to April 30

The Czech government has officially extended the state of emergency to April 30, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Thursday.
First issued to help tackle the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the government originally intended to extend the period until mid-May. However, the length of the extension was shortened after the debate was put forward to the Chamber of Deputies.
