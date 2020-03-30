Government extends restrictions on movement, business until April 11

The Czech government on Monday extended the restrictions on movement and business taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus until April 11. The conditions remain the same –people should stay at home as much as possible with the exception of trips to work, necessary visits of family and loved ones and purchases of food, vital supplies, fuel and medicine. The restrictions on shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, galleries, sports facilities and other institutions will also remain in place until April 11.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said earlier they were in favour of extending the state of emergency beyond April 11, for another 30 days. However that would require approval from the lower house of Parliament.