Government expected to identify “safe destinations” for holiday travel

At its session on Monday the cabinet is due to debate a list of so-called high-risk countries, from which people returning to the Czech Republic will be required to produce a COVID 19 negative test or undergo a 14-day quarantine.
It will also identify “safe” holiday destinations to which travel should be problem-free. The latter should include Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece.
The government earlier announced that travel restrictions will be lifted in mid-June.
Rail operator RegioJet has announced it will start operating a direct rail connection between the Czech Republic and Croatia at the end of the month.
First ever Indo-European settlement discovered on Czech Territory
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
Prague City Tourism shifts the focus to domestic tourists
“We wanted to do something beautiful” - How the US cavalry saved some of world’s most treasured horses in wartime Czechoslovakia