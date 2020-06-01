Broadcast Archive

Government expected to identify “safe destinations” for holiday travel

Daniela Lazarová
01-06-2020
At its session on Monday the cabinet is due to debate a list of so-called high-risk countries, from which people returning to the Czech Republic will be required to produce a COVID 19 negative test or undergo a 14-day quarantine.

It will also identify “safe” holiday destinations to which travel should be problem-free. The latter should include Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece.

The government earlier announced that travel restrictions will be lifted in mid-June.

Rail operator RegioJet has announced it will start operating a direct rail connection between the Czech Republic and Croatia at the end of the month.

