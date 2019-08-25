Government expected to confirm Jourová nomination on Monday

Daniela Lazarová
25-08-2019
The Czech government is expected to confirm the nomination of Věra Jourová for a post in the new European Commission on Monday. The choice has received broad approval both from government officials and the opposition.

Ms. Jourová is currently the European commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is hoping that her experience will increase the country’s chances of getting a more ambitious portfolio, such as the internal market or digitalization.

 
 
 
