Government eases regulation on face masks

The government on Monday eased the regulation which obliges people to wear face masks in public. As of Tuesday, May 19, people working in intensely hot environments, as well as office workers will not have to wear masks at the workplace if they observe the social distancing requirements, i.e. maintaining a two metre distance from each other.

Face masks will not be obligatory outdoors after May 25 although people will be required to wear them in shops and institutions and closed public spaces with a high risk of transmission such as public transport.