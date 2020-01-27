Government declares day of mourning for Senate speaker Jaroslav Kubera

The government has approved February 3 as a day of mourning for Jaroslav Kubera, the late Speaker of the Senate. On that day, Czech flags on public buildings nationwide will be flown at half-mast to honour the conservative politician, who died suddenly at the age of 72 last week.

A public memorial service for Mr Kubera is due to take place on the same day in Prague’s Rudolfinum and in the north Bohemian town of Teplice, where he also long served as mayor. The funeral will be held for close friends and family only.

A special election to fill Mr Kubera’s seat in the Senate is scheduled for March 27 and 28.