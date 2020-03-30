Government debating restrictions, aid package

The Czech government is debating an emergency aid package for entrepreneurs and employers to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis.

These include a six month moratorium on mortgage and other loan repayments and the sum of CZ 15,000 a month for all who were forced to close their businesses within the restrictions imposed by the government.

The kurzarbeit system, approved by the government earlier to try to prevent massive lay-offs, should be launched on April 1st.

In view of the ongoing pandemic the foreign minister has proposed a 2-week quarantine for all returning from abroad, as opposed to just those returning from high-risk countries.

Restrictions on movement will remain in force. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Health Minister Adam Vojtěch are in favour of extending the state of emergency beyond April 11, for another 30 days. That would require approval from the lower house of Parliament.