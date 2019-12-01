Government council urges PM to open way for Romany compensation

The government’s council for Roma-related issues has proposed the setting up of a special commission which would map the pre-war property of the Romany minority and its confiscation by the Nazi and Communist regimes in 1938 and 1945 in order to open the way for compensation.

The commission has asked the prime minister to release money for the endeavour. The Nazis deported 5,500 Romanies from the Czech lands during the war. Around 500 of them returned after the war.