Broadcast Archive

Government could transfer up to CZK 4 billion of EU funds to help business affected by coronavirus

Tom McEnchroe
14-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech government may transfer around CZK 4 billion from alocated EU operational programmes that are not seen as vital in order to help businesses impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic, Minister of Industry, Trade and Transport Karel Havlíček said on Saturday. These would be used in cooperation with commercial banks so as to increase the available funding to up to CZK 40 billion.

Negotiations with the European Commission are currently underway, he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 