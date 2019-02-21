Government Commissioner for Human Rights steps down

Government Commissioner for Human Rights Martina Štěpánková will step down from her post at the end of March, Czech Radio reported on Thursday. The information was confirmed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who said the government will announced an open competition for the post.

Mrs Štěpánková was appointed to the reinstated post of Human Rights Commissioner in June 2018. She will also step down as deputy in charge of managing the Human Rights Section at the Office of the Government.

The Prime Minister said he himself would remain in charge of the Government Council for Human Rights, which has recently come under criticism for lack of action.