Government cancels its decision to hold state funeral for Karel Gott

Czech singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80, will be buried with state honours, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The government revoked its earlier decision to organize a state funeral at Prague’s St. Vitus cathedral. It also called off its plan to declare a day of national mourning.

The date and place of the funeral is to be announced later on Thursday.

Karel Gott passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.