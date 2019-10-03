Broadcast Archive

Government cancels its decision to hold state funeral for Karel Gott

Ruth Fraňková
03-10-2019 updated
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80, will be buried with state honours, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The government revoked its earlier decision to organize a state funeral at Prague’s St. Vitus cathedral. It also called off its plan to declare a day of national mourning.

The date and place of the funeral is to be announced later on Thursday.

Karel Gott passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.

Related articles
Photo: ČTK/Ondřej Hájek

Karel Gott to get funeral with state honours as singer’s death is mourned at home and abroad

The legendary Czech singer and pop icon Karel Gott passed away on Monday at his home in Prague surrounded by his family. As tributes…
Photo: archive of Kodl Art Gallery

Karel Gott’s Mona Lisa to be put up for auction

As tributes to the late Czech singer Karel Gott pour in from at home and abroad following news of his death on Wednesday, the Kodl…
Karel Gott, photo: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, has died at the age of 80. The singer succumbed to acute leukaemia with which he…
More
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 