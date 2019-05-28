Government approves proposal to raise consumer tax on tobacco, spirits and gambling

The government has approved a Finance Ministry proposal to impose a higher consumer tax on tobacco, spirits and gambling.

The tax on cigarettes and tobacco should go up by 10 percent, that on spirits by 13 percent. Certain forms of gambling should also see a tax increase from 23 to 25 or even 30 percent.

The proposed hikes would increase state revenues by approximately 10 billion crowns a year. If approved by Parliament and signed by President Zeman the amendment would come into force as of January 2020.