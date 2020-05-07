Government approves legislation extending power of Health Ministry

The government approved a new draft law on emergency measures, which expands and clarifies the powers of the Ministry of Health in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Thursday.

This includes enabling the Health Ministry to enact emergency measures that receive government approval and are rooted in warnings from epidemiologists.

The legislation, which would be in place for a limited one year period, could also enable the government to keep certain coronavirus measures in place even after the state of emergency officially ends on May 17. The government’s plan counts on the gradual easing of restrictions in the service sector until May 25, a week longer than the state of emergency deadline.