Government approves interest free loans for businesses begining Monday

The Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank will launch a special coronavirus loan programme in order to support entrepreneurs, Trade and Industry Ministry spokeswoman Štěpánka Filipová announced on Sunday.
Applications can be sent from Monday onwards, two weeks ahead of the original plan. The government has designated CZK 600 million to the programme.
