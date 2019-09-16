Government approves draft budget for 2020

The government on Monday approved the draft budget for 2020 with a projected 40 million crown deficit.

The government session, attended by President Miloš Zeman, was preceded by a meeting of the tripartite at which trade unions and employers expressed support for the draft proposal, which counts on higher pensions, higher salaries for teachers, more money for social services and families with children and increased spending in the fields of research and investments.

President Zeman made it clear that he would sign the budget, once it is approved by the lower house of Parliament.