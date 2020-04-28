Government approves draft agreements on new unit at Dukovany power plant

The cabinet has approved the draft of two agreements between the government and the ČEZ energy group on the construction of a fifth unit at the Dukovany power plant.

Under the current schedule, the reactor vendor is to be selected by the end of 2022 and a construction licence issued by 2029, with commissioning expected in 2036.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček the government wants to be make a final decision on the financing of the new unit by the end of May. A third agreement currently being prepared will define the conditions under which the state will buy electricity from ČEZ.

The government's energy policy, approved by the cabinet in June 2015, envisages the expansion of both the Dukovany and Temelin power plants.