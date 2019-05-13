Government approves another loan from state reserves to Litvinov refinery

The government on Monday approved another loan of crude oil from the country’s state material reserves to the oil refinery in Litvinov. It is the second loan since Russian crude oil deliveries via the Družba pipeline were suspended on April 25th due to contamination of the oil with high levels of organic chloride.

According to Pavel Švagr, head of the Administration of State Material Reserves, the second loan should cover the refinery’s needs until the end of May. Deliveries of Russian crude oil could be renewed by May 25.