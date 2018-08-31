Government and unions agree on wage rises in public sector

Trade unions have reached agreement with the government on wage rises in the public sector as of January 2019.
According to Finance Minister Alena Schillerová there will not be a blanket increase and employees with lower wages should get a bigger hike. The average raise for public sector employees will be at around eight percent.
The projected wage increases will cost the state budget some 25 billion crowns.
