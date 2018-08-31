Government and unions agree on wage rises in public sector

Daniela Lazarová
31-08-2018
Trade unions have reached agreement with the government on wage rises in the public sector as of January 2019.

According to Finance Minister Alena Schillerová there will not be a blanket increase and employees with lower wages should get a bigger hike. The average raise for public sector employees will be at around eight percent.

The projected wage increases will cost the state budget some 25 billion crowns.

