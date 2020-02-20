GFG Alliance plans to invest EUR 750 million into Ostrava steel mill

GFG Alliance is planning to invest EUR 750 million into its Liberty Ostrava steel mill in the Czech Republic, Czech Television reported on Thursday. Part of the investments will be focused on establishing new, hybrid technologies for steel making, which the company says will be the first of its kind in Europe. The local rolling mills will also be modernised, Liberty Ostrava announced.

GFG Aliance owner Sanjeev Gupta told Czech Television that the investments are being made with the goal of making Liberty Ostrava the foremost steel maker in Central Europe and transition it to carbon neutrality.