Germany’s Merkel reported to be visiting Prague in coming months

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to visit Prague in the first half of this year, meaning during the current Czech presidency of the Visegrad Four, iHned.cz said on Thursday. The news site reported that the German leader had been invited to a summit of Visegrad Four prime ministers and would most likely come to the Czech capital in May.

Chancellor Merkel’s last visit to the Czech Republic was in October 2018, shortly before events marking the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.