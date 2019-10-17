German tourist pleads guilty to spray painting graffiti on Charles Bridge

One of the two German citizens, who were accused of spray-painting graffiti on Charles Bridge earlier this year pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing in a Prague court on Thursday.

Niclas Steiger, one of the two brothers caught by police in June spraying a logo on the stone bridge support said he wasn’t aware that the wall was part of the famous 14th century monument.

The two men, aged 23 and 30, were expelled from the Czech Republic and fined 100,000 crowns. They face jail sentences of up to three years on charges of damage to property.