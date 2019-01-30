German far-right groups conducting firearms training in Czechia, Bulgaria

The German government said in a parliamentary session that members of domestic far-right groups have in recent years been traveling to Central and Eastern Europe to train with firearms.
MPs spoke about two countries in particular, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
According to Berlin, several members of a German neo-Nazi group were arrested in September following a trip to Czechia, and on that occasion “a large quantity of ammunition” had been seized.
