German and Austrian police continue to seize illegal fireworks from Czechia

Customs police from Germany and Austria have confiscated dozens of kilograms of hazardous fireworks purchased on marketplaces in the Czech Republic.
Police from Saxony, Bavaria and Upper and lower Austria continue to check drivers crossing the border from the Czech Republic for the possession of illegal fireworks. Authorities in both countries have already recorded several cases of serious injuries caused by the hazardous pyrotechnics sold on Czech outdoor markets.
