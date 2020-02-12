Broadcast Archive

Generali to buy Prague’s Kotva shopping centre for CZK 3.5 billion

Tom McEnchroe
12-02-2020
The global real estate investment fund of the Italian insurer Generali will purchase Prague’s iconic brutalist shopping centre Kotva for more than CZK 3.5 billion, the daily Hospodářské Noviny reported on Wednesday. According to the paper it is the largest transaction on the Czech real estate market this year.

The current owner PSN bought the property in 2016 for CZK 2 billion.

 
 
 
 
 
