Broadcast Archive

General Petr Pavel raises possibility of standing for president

Ian Willoughby
05-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Petr Pavel says he may run for president in future under certain circumstances. The retired army general told news site Echo24 he would stand if a candidate entered the race that would push the country even closer toward Russia and make the Czech Republic more like Hungary.

The one-time chairman of the NATO Military Committee made similar statements in other freshly published media interviews.

General Pavel told Reflex that he would run in certain circumstances as a “civic responsibility”. He added that he was not ashamed of his membership of the Communist Party prior to 1989; this fact is seen as potentially disqualifying him with a section of the electorate.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 