General Petr Pavel raises possibility of standing for president

Petr Pavel says he may run for president in future under certain circumstances. The retired army general told news site Echo24 he would stand if a candidate entered the race that would push the country even closer toward Russia and make the Czech Republic more like Hungary.
The one-time chairman of the NATO Military Committee made similar statements in other freshly published media interviews.
General Pavel told Reflex that he would run in certain circumstances as a “civic responsibility”. He added that he was not ashamed of his membership of the Communist Party prior to 1989; this fact is seen as potentially disqualifying him with a section of the electorate.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Forty percent of Czechs own dogs – and many allow them in bed
Czechs celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28
Prague’s UNESCO status questioned but authorities play down concerns