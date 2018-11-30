General Pavel says more effort needed to fight hybrid attacks from Russia, China

The former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, General Petr Pavel has stressed that more needs to be done to fight hybrid attacks from Russia and China.

Addressing a conference on information warfare and hybrid threats currently held in Prague, General Pavel noted that while Europe’s security forces cooperated well in detecting and minimizing the danger of terrorist attacks Europe still underestimated the threat of hybrid attacks by Russia and China.

He said that in fighting the hybrid threat it was essential to explain the concept to the public, how disinformation campaigns work and how big a threat they present.