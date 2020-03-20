General Karel Řehka to head National Office for Cyber and Information Security

The government has approved the appointment of General Karel Řehka head of the National Office for Cyber and Information Security (NÚKIB), Denik N reported.

General Řehka,45, participated in foreign military missions, he has worked for the special forces, the Czech Ministry of Defence and NATO.

He will replace Dušan Navrátil, who was dismissed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš late last year over poor managerial and communication skills.