General Karel Řehka receives Arnošt Lustig Award

The 2019 Arnošt Lustig Award, founded in honour of the late Czech writer by the Czech-Israeli Chamber of Commerce, was presented to General Karel Řehka at a special ceremony in Prague on Thursday. General Řehka heads the NATO Multinational Division North East based in Elbląg.The award is given in recognition of exceptional courage, bravery, humanity and justice.

The general, who in the past headed the country’s special forces, said he was greatly honoured to have been selected, adding that he considered the award to be a recognition of all soldiers of his generation serving their country.