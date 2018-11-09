Gen. Pavel: Russians, Chinese greater threat to Czechs than terrorism

Former Czech Army chief of staff Gen. Petr Pavel has said that Russia and China pose a greater threat to the security of the Czech Republic than international terrorism does.

He was speaking at a debate in Prague on Thursday held by the CEVRO Institute titled “NATO in the 21st Century and the Czech Army: a Way Forward”.

Gen. Pavel said that Czech politicians often point to international terrorism as the greatest danger but few speak of the greater danger of Russian propaganda, information warfare and hybrid attacks on NATO allies and aspiring members.